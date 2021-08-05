By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The gale of surrendering by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, following the heat on their hideouts by sustained Air and ground assults by troops of Operation Hadin Kai continued in the North East on Thursday as another six terrorists gave themselves up to troops in Borno State.

Sources told Vanguard that the terrorists sensing that troops working in tandem with the new operational order by the Military High command to upscale the offensive on all terrorists enclaves, surrendered themselves to troops of 134 Special Forces Battalion in Konduga.

The source who noted that several weapons were Recovered from the terrorists including AK 47 rifled, General Purpose Machine gun and some locally fabricated Dane guns.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families, who hitherto hibernated around the fringes of Sambisa forest surrendered.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig-General Onyema Nwachukwu said the terrorists comprising 19 male fighters, 19 adult Female and 49 children came out from some enclaves in Njimia village and environs as they “yielded to troops’ heavy artillery and air bombardments and surrendered to troops.

They surrendered at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Banki Junction and BOCOBS in Bama, Borno State on 2 August 2021″.

Nwachukwu said, “The terrorists who also surrendered several assorted weapons and incendiaries lamented that the ground and condition in the forest have become untenable, hence their surrendering.

“The fire arms and incendiaries recovered from the terrorists include, 8 AK 47 rifles, 1General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 2 Fabrique Nationale (FN) Rifles, 1 Dane Gun, 1Makarov Pistol, 89 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 89 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 66 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 5 x 9mm rounds of ammunition, 2 Hand Grenades, 27 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 2 FN Rifle magazines.

“Others are 1 pistol magazine, 1 x 60mm Mortar Bomb, 10 x14.5mm empty cases, 2 primed suicide vests, 72 trigger switches, 10 primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), 5 Electric Detonating Chords, 6 packs of Water Gel Explosives, 6 Mobile Phones, 1 Camel Pack, 1 Cammoulage bag, 2 Hard drives, 1 Plier, 2 Unserviceable Hand held Radios, 2 Scissors, and needles, 2 Match boxes and the sum of N55,000:00 only.