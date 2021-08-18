By Adesina Wahab, LAGOS

After the closure of students’ hostels in July over the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has asked students to start returning to campus from next week.

A statement on Wednesday by the Registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez, indicated that the students should begin to arrive the campus from August 26, to start their semester examinations

It read: “Following the incidence of COVID-19 in the University of Lagos, Senate at its meeting held on Monday, July 21, directed the immediate closure of all halls of residence to checkmate the further spread of the infection.

“Subsequently, in a bid to ensure successful completion of the second semester of the 2019/2020 session, the University Senate approved the immediate commencement of online lectures via the University Learning Management System, LMS.

“The University has also approved the commencement of the second semester examinations to hold physically from Thursday, August 26.

“The examinations will start with the General Studies (GST) Examinations scheduled to hold from Thursday, August 26 to Saturday, 28.

“In order to ensure the safety of staff and students during this period, the University will adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols.

“Special arrangements have been made with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Gbagada General Hospital for necessary isolation and treatment of any incidence of COVID-19 case during the examinations.

“The University Management has approved the schedule of accommodation of bonafide students with allocated bed spaces in the hostels for the second semester examinations as follows:

“100 and 200 level students with allocated bed spaces should move into the hostels from Thursday, 26th August 2021 and depart on or before Saturday, 11th September 2021.

500 level Faculty of Law Students with allocated bed spaces should move into their hostels on Saturday, 28th August 2021 and depart on Sunday, 5th September 2021.

“300 level students with allocated bed spaces should move into their hostels on Saturday, 11th September 2021 and depart on Saturday, 18th September 2021.

“400 and 500 level students with allocated bed spaces should move into their hostels on Saturday, 18th September 2021 and depart on Sunday, 26th September 2021.

“Extant rules and regulations with associated penalties for hostel residency are still applicable and must be obeyed by all students.

“In addition to the above, eligible Students are expected to abide strictly by the guidelines for admittance into the Halls of Residence and such students must be registered for the 2nd semester 2019/2020 session;

“Present coloured Examination Docket for 2nd semester 2019/2020 Exams. present a bottle of hand sanitiser (minimum of 500ml), present at least 10 face masks, wear face masks into and out of the hostels at all times and use their allocated bed spaces,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria