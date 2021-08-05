FLY GUY FRAZIER who’s a force to be reckon with in the America music scene has said that wizkid’s song titled essence where he featured Tems is fasting becoming a relevant song in us music market.

Afrobeat is fast rising , I see wizkid behind this strong movement , we have had some Afro song hit the music scene but this is different . It’s on the billboard and other American charts.

Fly Guy Frazier has worked closely with a variety of sensations. He has worked with Koli P, Major Nine, and YFN Lucci, among many others.

He released his first single named Friday in may 2019 and he actually got more than 4 million views. The video was very popular and people praised it not only for the great content, but also for his commitment to create very impressive and powerful music.

African is at the center of attraction right they need to team up and be more than a vioce.