U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has branded the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan one of the largest foreign policy failures in the country’s history.

“We are looking at the exit, and over the next two days, our heroic military is doing the best they can with a horrible policy decision.“This is one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history,” McConnell told Fox News on Sunday.

He pointed out that the withdrawal from the Central Asian nation was even worse than that of American troops from South Vietnam in 1973 because there was no terrorist threat from that country, unlike the current situation in Afghanistan.He voiced concern for the future of the U.S. as terrorist leaders are “excited about the success they see in bringing America to its knees in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took over Kabul in mid-August, completing a large-scale offensive across the country, and forbidding foreign troops from staying beyond the Aug. 31 deadline. (Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria