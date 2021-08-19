… Allegation untrue

By Chioma Obinna & Elizabeth Osayande

The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, FUHSO, on Thursday dismissed as untrue media report questioning processes of admission in the school, saying, due processes remained the hallmark of accepting candidates either for admission or employment.

In press statement made available to Vanguard and signed by the Registrar & Secretary to Council, Mal. Aminu Abba, the management noted that such information trending on the media domain, especially the social media, was capable of causing unfortunate misgivings and disaffection.

The statement reads in parts, “FUHSO wishes to clear the air about certain Information trending on the media domain, especially the social media, which are capable of causing unfortunate misgivings and disaffection.

“Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, is a federal government institution established with the mandate to train world class medical doctors, and other medical personnel, who would adequately cater for the health requirements of Nigerians. The whole country is therefore its constituency in pursuance of academic excellence.

“Without prejudice to ethnic or religious bias, the Management Staff of FUHSO has been recruited solely on the basis of qualification, competence, and adherence to the federal character and catchment area principles, in strict accordance to the rules of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission.

“The Governing Council and Principal Officers of FUHSO, appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR) are as follows:

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council is Prof Abdullahi A. Abba (North East); Vice Chancellor is Prof Innocent A. O. Ujah, North Central; Prof Ibrahim A Yakassai, (Kano) representing North West; Prof Martins Ike-Mounso (Enugu) representing South East; Prof John Idoko (Benue) representing North Central; Mr Ola Opesan (Lagos) representing South West; and Mal Aminu Abba (Kano) is University Registrar.

“Other included: John A Aba(Benue) is University Bursar; Mrs Kathryn J Philip (Akwa Ibom) is University Librarian and also represents South South.

“Management will at all times be mindful and, indeed, reflect the diversity of the country in all its dealings, especially in the recruitment of staff and admission of students. Our core values are hinged on Integrity, Transparency, Accountability, Dedication, Innovation, and Partnership. These are virtues we shall pursue with the highest vigour, utmost commitment, sincerity and patriotism.

“We wish to assure the public that in our bid to attain world class status; our driving force shall be the deployment of global best practices. In this regard, only the best of brains and hands would be engaged, through due process of fair and open procedures.

“As much as we shall welcome constructive and solution proffering criticisms at all times, it is pertinent to point out that at this nascent stage, when all hands should be on deck towards laying a solid foundation for an eventual excellent medical superstructure, the Management of FUHSO will not be distracted by succumbing to deliberate politically based mischief and or falsehood peddled with the aim of causing disaffection among the rank and file of the Institution and its stakeholders. The FUHSO remains committed to building a universal institution that is open to the global population.

“We call on all Nigerians to join hands with us in the task of raising FUHSO to an enviable height which will be the pride of all.” The statement read.