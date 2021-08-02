Chief Olumide Aderinokun commiserates with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the passing of his father.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom joined Governor Abiodun in mourning Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun who died at the age 89 on Monday evening.

The PDP chieftain, in a statement signed by his media aide Taiye Taiwo, urged the Governor to take solace in God.

“I was saddened by the news of the demise of Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun. My family and I send our heartfelt condolences to Governor Dapo Abiodun,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“This is indeed a big blow to take because the death of a loved one is usually painful and it is irreparable but we must take solace in God.” Aderinokun said.