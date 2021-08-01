Enoch Adegoke on Sunday at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo failed to deliver, as he pulled up injured in the final of the men’s 100 metres.

The 21-year-old Nigerian had delighted his compatriots by storming into the event’s final earlier in the day to raise hopes for the much-awaited medal after series of disappointment for Team Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adegoke had qualified with a time of 10.00 seconds in second place from semi-final 2.

It was achieved moments after teammate Usheoritse Itsekiri had failed to qualify after finishing seventh in semi-final 1 with 10.29 secs.

Even then, it was more assauging for Team Nigeria after Divine Oduduru’s disqualification in the event in round one on Saturday.

Adegoke’s failure meant another big medal hope failure for Team Nigeria’s contingent of track and field members after Blessing Okagbare’s suspension for a doping violation.

NAN reports that this is a team now with several dashed hopes, following Grace Nwokocha’s loss in the women’s 100m event and 10 teammates being declared ineligible.

The team may now look forward to redemption from Tobiloba Amusan in the wonen’s 100m hurdles, Ese Brume in the women’s long jump and Nwokocha in the women’s 200m.

Amusan is in Monday’s final of her event, just as Brume is for Tuesday’s final in her event, and Nwokocha in Monday’s round one.(NAN)

