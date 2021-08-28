From left: 2and runner up, Agboola Peace Victor; centre is the star winner, Ezeonu I. Chidozie and 1st runner up, Achior D. Chizzy.

By Moses Nosike

At the just concluded Africa Connect Television Reality Show, Ezeonu Ifeanyichukwu Chidozie, winner of Africa Connect Television Reality Show in this chart with newsmen narrated his experience in the house and how he emerged star winner of the show. Responding, he said, “I am from Anambra State and a student of Oko Polytechnic studying Computer Engineering. I came to know about the programme on social media. As a model, I have been going through social media to find connections on how to expose myself based on my modeling career.

However, I registered and did all the necessary things to become a contestant. I am lucky that my family, fans they all supported me in winning the prize and am very excited. We were 29 contestants that participated in the one month duration. And within that period of competition, I learnt a lot of things – how to be focused in life and be able to achieve my desired in life”.

According to Chidozie, the show is a great platform that can inspire people and the organisers are helping to groom the youths and encourage them to remain focused on their dreams. “I will focus on my dream because education is the key to success and when I go back to school, I will focus on my education and how to promote the brand. I will work hard to be able to achieve my goals. I won a car, N3m worth of deals, Plasma TV, am now an ambassador of Same Day Delivery during my reign.

I hope to increase my work and work them hand-in-hand. I will promote the platform and will do that effectively.

Today, my messages to my fans is that they should focus on their dreams, believe that they can do everything in life; they should not lose hope in what ever they do.

Continue he said, “My parents were so happy when they heard I won the show and they have supported me greatly. This is my first time of participating in a reality show.

Talking about challenges as a model, he said that as a model, I have suffered a lot of challenges in the hands of agencies that said I don’t know what I am doing but am not discouraged by their words rather I encourage myself that I can make it.

In addition, Achior David Chizzy: First Runner Up Africa Connect Reality Television Show

told the media that he is from Obiakpor in Rivers State.

“I feel wonderful and good. Everybody is a winner, and am okay with it. Narrating his experience during the competition Chizzy said, “I learnt a lot during my stay in the house. I really increased my leadership skills and I learnt how to deal with people from different walks of life.

I heard about the show through social media and I participated in all the procedure and through the voting process, I was able to emerge as one of the contestants. My experience in the house was really challenging in the sense that some of the contestants played the game like a do-or-die affair, so the heat was much but we were really able to scale through. I really learnt how to understand that not everybody likes the way you behave so, you have to be yourself and still push further.

In the aspect of winning prizes, I got a four-burner gas cooker for being the first president of presidents (Head of House), and the final week I emerged as President (head of house). I won other consolation prizes.

I thank my fans for their support. I grew up in a place where entertainment was not something that you want to push further but due to how far I have come and gone. My fans are waiting for me to go back to Port Harcourt and do more than what I was doing before. My fans should not give up, they should keep on pushing and one day, it will get better.

On what he is doing before now, he said, “I do dance, drama and music. I have a Diploma in Law and a B.SC in Business Management. This is my first time of participating in a reality television show”.

Agboola Peace Victor is Second runner up said, “I am from Kwara State. I came across the programme on social media and I applied for it and went for the audition which I passed and become one of the contestants. There were a lot of things that happened during the show. The more we got together the more problem ensued. There are some people who don’t like you but my kind of person is that I can relate with people very well.

There were 29 houses mates and my parents supported me in participating in the competition.

One of the major things that I learnt during the competition is to be focused and be determined to overcome the challenges that come my way. Ego is another challenge and once we are able to overcome our ego, we will be able to achieve whatever we desire. we need to be humble in life because most successful people are humble in life.

As the second runner up, I won consolation prize but for me, I am already a winner for getting to this stage. My message to people is that they should be focused in life and humble in life.

I am musical artist, a 300 level student of Mathematics from University of Abuja and I will continue my musical career. I will push very hard. I have a lot of songs I hope to release in future.

I commend the organizers for given us the opportunity to participate in this competition and they should continue to help the youths by giving them more opportunities in life.

Giving her voice to the programme, Chief Executive Officer, Africa Connect Reality Television Show (Season 1), Arinze Favour Chidera, said that the main reason for organizing the show is to bring all African countries together and also to empower the youths, build them to discover their hidden talents and help them harness it. “The programme lasted for 30 days. We invited professionals to educate them in their area of speciality like music and acting.

At the initial beginning, it was meant to be winner takes everything but the management had a change of mind and extended it to the first and second runner up. The star prize for the winner is N3m worth of deals and a car while the first runner and second runner up went home with consolation prizes.

According to Chidera, the show will continue every year and each season will be better than the previous one. I have been to various platforms where the youths are taken for granted that they cannot do anything. I once participated in a competition where I was supposed to be the winner but the organizers short-changed me and gave it to their preferred candidate. I vowed that I will do something similar to prove to them that not all organizers of reality shows are partial and that was my purpose of initiating this reality show.

Both male and female contestants entered for the show and they were all treated well.

My show is different from other reality television shows because bringing all African countries together and ensuring that there is peace among the countries. there was a contestant from South Africa that participated in the show.