By Ibrahim Wuyo & Emmanuel Elebeke

Condolence messages have continued to pour in following the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda, one of the top federal civil servants who served in the 60s and fondly called ‘Super Perm Secretaries’.

Joda died on Friday at the age of 91.

The latest tributes came from Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Northern Speakers Forum.

Patriot, great public servant — ACF

In its message, ACF said Joda was an honest, but firm public servant. “With his death, Nigeria has lost a great civil servant and patriot,” the Forum said.

The National Publicity Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum, Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement said “Joda was, until his death, the pillar on which the Northern Region and Nigeria relied in times of turbulence.

According to him, “In 1967, Joda was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary from the Northern Regional Service. He was one of the permanent secretaries who gave patriotic advise leading to the survival of Nigeria during the national crisis that led to the civil war. For the influence they had on General Yakubu Gowon, the then Head of State, he and others were nicknamed ‘Super Permanent Secretaries’..

“As an experienced technocrat and elder statesman, he was often called upon to bail and infact did bail Nigeria out of many tight corners. He did so when General Obasanjo was to hand over power to Alhaji Shehu Shagari who won the Presidential elections in 1979. He was appointed to head the transition committee at the time. In 2015, when President Goodluck Jonathan lost elections to Muhammadu Buhari he was again called upon to head another transition committee that led to the peaceful transition from Jonathan to Buhari.

“The late Ahmed Joda was a calm and honest, soft spoken but firm public servant. In his death, Nigeria has lost a great civil servant and patriot. We condole with his immediate family, Adamawa State and the Federal Government over this great loss and pray Almighty God will give him peaceful rest, forgive his mistakes and console the loved ones he left behind”, the Forum said.

NCC mourns

On its part, NCC commiserated with the family of the deceased, a former Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the Commission.

In a message, the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC. Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, on behalf of the NCC described the late Joda, as an irreparable loss to the nation.

He said Joda was “a nation builder, a consummate statesman, an administrator per excellence, and a dedicated philanthropist.

According to Danbatta, the deceased will be remembered for the legacy and foundation he laid as the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission for a decade. “The Board, under Joda’s 10 years chairmanship, set the tone and foundation for the digital revolution in Nigeria, which has positioned the sector as a major contributor and enabler to overall socio-economic and political transformation in the country till date”, he said.

Born in Yola in 1930, Alhaji Joda was a retired first class Federal Permanent Secretary, who served as the Chairman, Board of Commissioners of NCC for ten years, commencing from 2001 when the commercial launch of Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) service started in Nigeria.

The late Joda was a recipient of multiple national and international honours and other prestigious awards, recognizing his outstanding performance and contributions to the development of Nigeria.

Nigeria has lot a stabilizer, Kaduna Speaker

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Northern Speakers Forum and Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, described the demise of Joda as a huge loss not just to Adamawa State where he hailed from, but to the entire country.

In a statement by Zailani by Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, SA Media and Publicity, to journalists in Kaduna, he said the late Alhaji Joda was a stabilizer, who has for decades contributed to the peace and progress of the country,” Zailani said.

The Kaduna Speaker said that although, he rarely spoke, he worked silently behind the scenes, promoting peaceful coexistence.

“He was indeed a rare gem and will be missed not just by those whose paths had cross his, but our dear country Nigeria. His wealth of wisdom, humility and peaceful nature was a rate virtue, which the country needs o really dig deep to find a replacement”, he said.

He therefore, extended condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, government and the people of Adamawa State.

“We will all miss him. We pray Almighty Allah grants him Aljannah Firdaus. Amin,” he prayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria