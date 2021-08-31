Beats Broda Shaggi, Woli Arole, others

By Arogbonlo Israel

Content creator, stand-up comedian and actor Abdul Waris Umaru, popularly known as Comedian Waris has won this year’s Africa Creative Awards Festival (ACAFEST).

The Ghanaian beat seven other nominees from across Africa to emerge the Best Creative Comedian of the Year.

His win over the weekend follows display of outstanding comic performances during the year under review.

The other nominees are Broda Shaggi, Woli Arole, Crazeclown, OB Amponsah, Khemixal, Lekzy Decomic and Clemento Suarez.

He won with over 9434 votes.

He reacted to the win by appreciating supporters of his craft, in a post on his Twitter handle.

“African creative awards festival 2021. Creative comedian of the year. Comedian Waris congratulations to me and my team and everyone supporting.”

Comedian Waris has performed on big platforms such as the Laugh line comedy show, Laugh Kitchen comedy show, Music Magic and comedy which was live on ETV GH, April Fools comedy show, Madagascar FIFA Competition, Winneba University comedy night, Pentecost University Hall week comedy and West Hill Mall.

Africa Creative Awards Festival (ACAFEST) is the brain child of Global Ovations Ltd to honour African creatives who passionately advocate for the well-being and growth of the creative industry through the use of their creative talent.

Vanguard News Nigeria