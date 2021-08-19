﻿By Godfrey Bivbere

The trial of five Guinean nationals arrested by officials of Nigeria Customs Service for allegedly trying to export N22.3bn worth of Pangolin scales and elephant tusks has stalled by the absence of a translator.

The accused were supposed to have been arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, on a four-count charge raging from collecting, loading, exporting, transporting, and keeping different kilogrammes of pangolin scales and Elephant risk.

The accused are Troare Djakonba, Muyribein Bereye, Isiaka Musa, Mohammed Bereta, and Sediki Berete.

The Legal Adviser of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Smath Akande, said the absence in the court of a translator stalled the arraignment of the accused persons.

The accused, who are all Guinean national, could not be read the charges in a language they understand. The case has been adjourned to Thursday, August 26, 2021.

As a result of the absence of a translator, the trial Judge, Justice Nicholas Oweigbo, asked that the accused be brought back on August 26.

Recalled that the NCS, had on August 4, 2021, said it arrested three persons with different kilograms of Pangolin scales and Elephant tusks worth N22.3 billion in Lagos.

While displaying the seizures to newsmen in Lagos, the Controller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hammed Ali, said the 17,137.44 kilograms of Pangolin scales (196 sacks), 870.44 kilograms of Elephant tusks, and 4.60 kilograms of Pangolin claws were evacuated at a location on the eastern side of Ijeoma Street, Lekki, Lagos State after proper examination.

According to him, NCS’s extensive collaboration yielded credible intelligence that triggered swift and comprehensive actions by the Customs Intelligence Unit and Headquarters Strike Force.