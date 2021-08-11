The absence of a Zamfara High Court judge stalled judgment in the suit filed by the dethroned Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and five others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Emir dragged the I-G and five others to court for illegal detention and defamation of character.

Ibrahim was sacked by the Zamfara State Government in 2019 for allegedly aiding and abetting of banditry and was kept in the Zamfara Government House for eleven months.

Other respondents in the suit are the Secretary to Zamfara Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, the state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Commissioner of Police, Director-General of the DSS.

Justice Bello Shinkafi had fixed Aug. 11 for judgment, however, the court did not sit because the presiding judge was said to be indisposed.

Mr Sam Anosike, counsel to the emir, told newsmen that a new date for the judgment would be communicated to all parties.

The former emir accused the respondents of infringement on his fundamental human rights, unlawful arrest and defamation of character.

Ibrahim was later was arrested, detained for 11 months.

The traditional ruler had dragged the respondents to the Federal High Court, Gusau, demanding N6.5 billion in damages for his illegal arrest, detention and defamation of character.

However, Justice Fatima Aminu, transferred the case to the Zamfara State High Court for determination.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria