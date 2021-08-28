By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has congratulated Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his appointment as the High Representative of the African Union in the Horn of Africa.

Moussa Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

The Horn of Africa region covers countries in the eastern region of Africa – Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda are countries covered in this region.

Mahamat explained that the appointment is to ensure peace, security and political dialogue across the Africa region.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the new appointment was another milestone in the life of the former president.

He said Obasanjo as a patriotic Nigerian and African citizen, will bring his wealth of leadership experience into his new assignment.

Abiodun noted that the appointment did not come to him as surprise, given the various interventions and engagements of Obasanjo in several African countries to ensure peace and stability.

He said the former president had since been involved in the development and progress of Africa, through the establishment of the African Leadership Forum (ALF), where African and world leaders exchange ideas.

The governor, while expressing his confidence that Obasanjo will excel in his latest assignment, stressed that the countries in the Horn of Africa, particularly in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan, will experience political stability and peace.

He added that with the new appointment, Obasanjo as an illustrious son of Ogun State and Nigeria’s elder statesman, has further proved that the state is blessed with people with leadership traits and integrity.

Abiodun noted that the former Nigerian will bring his very rich political experience, and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa, to bare in his new assignment.

He, however, prayed God to give Obasanjo good health and wherewithal to excel in his appointment as High Representative of the AU.