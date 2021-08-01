The Abia State Government has raised an alarm on a plot by group to foment trouble in the state by attacking and kidnapping individuals in the state.

This was revealed in a press statement signed by Chief John Kalu, the Abia State Commissioner for Information.

The statement reads, “Abia State Government has uncovered plots by renegade ground of a non state group to attack and kidnap prominent persons in the state including public office holders, traditional rulers, members of the clergy, and hold them as human shield and ransom for negotiations.

While we strongly admonish those behind the dastardly plot to desist from it, we advise such high profile personalities mentioned above to exercise utmost vigilance while going about their normal duties as security agents in the country are on the trail of the arrowheads of the plot with a view to nipping it in the bud and bring those involved to justice.

Government further appeals to all citizens and visitors to keep their focus on maintaining the existing peace in the state and avoid acts that are capable of reversing the gains we have made collectively in securing the State through the understanding and cooperation of all.

