By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Abductors of some passengers on transit in a Lexus 330 Utility Vehicle on Friday evening between Ayetoro and Ewu-Ekiti Road in Ekiti State have demanded fifty million Naira ransom.

It was gathered that the victims were guests of a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Erinle, who had the final burial ceremony of his mother at his home town in Ewu-Ekiti

Erinle told newsmen that while the guests were returning, the gunmen shot sporadically a their vehicle, a situation which made the driver of the vehicle Shesan Orisan lost control and rammed into the bush.

According to him, One of the occupants was shot dead while two persons were whisked away.

He added that the Bandits have demanded for a ransom of #50m to free the Victims.

The former lawmaker stressed that a motorcyclist who was suspected to have been monitoring the movement of the victims particularly at the hotel where they lodged has been arrested and handed over to the police for further interrogations.

Police Public Relations officer in the State, Sunday Abutu in a telephone interview confirmed the arrest of the suspected informant, saying he is undergoing interrogation.

Vanguard News Nigeria