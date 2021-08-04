...More ISWAP-Boko Haram Members willing to surrender

By Kingsley Omonobi

A former student of Government Secondary School (GSS) Chibok, in Borno State, and her husband, a Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorist, have surrendered to troops of the Nigerian military in the North East.

Sources said the student was among the over 200 abducted by Boko Haram insurgents seven years ago.

Recall that on April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists invaded the Borno School and whisked away about than 276 students.

The Sources said the Identity of the surrendered female student is being kept secret for now noting that she and her husband have renounced their membership of the extremist sect.

They surrendered and presented themselves to troops at an unknown location, within the Lake Chad region.

The source said some other Boko Haram-ISWAP insurgents have voluntarily reached out to the military, indicating their interests to surrender and lay down their arms.

“The terrorists’ resolve to surrender may not be unconnected with the destruction of their enclaves and camps by the Nigerian military airstrikes and ground bombardment.

An outbreak of some unknown killer diseases is also said to be killing the terrorists in their droves coupled with food scarcity, which have badly hit the terrorists.

The source said, ”In fact, there are many ISWAP and Boko Haram members that are willing to surrender as soon as possible but the military and other security services will ensure the needful is done for national security”.

It would be recalled that during a recent maiden operational tour of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai/Multinational Joint Task Force in Monguno, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya, charged troops to be decisive and alert in the fight against the Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram terrorists in North-East Nigeria.

While lauding their level of discipline and commitment to duty, General Yahaya admonished them to be apolitical, decisive and circumspect in all their operational engagements.

