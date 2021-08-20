…As Vanguard sets to hold 1st Mental Health Summit

By Chioma Obinna & Clare Ijeoma

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has lamented the dearth of mental health support system in the country.

Abayomi who spoke during a visit by a delegation from Vanguard Newspapers led by the Editor, Mr Eze Anaba, said awareness creation on mental health is not enough if help is not readily available.

Calling for increased private sector intervention in the provision of facilities and services for Nigerians suffering from mental health disorders, he advocated for measures to relieve the stressors of day-to-day activities.

“There is no help, so just telling people don’t be depressed and that there is help at hand is not enough. Where is the help? We have very limited mental health support system across the country, across the continent and certainly in Lagos, we don’t have anything. Prevention is always better than cure.”

Further, he traced some of the causes of mental disorders to a lot of stressors in the environment, hence, the need to prevent them.

“If for example, you’re employed in the General Hospital Badagry and you live in Ikorodu and you have to get to work at 8 o’clock everyday, it’s enough stress for you to be unbalanced because you’ll have to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, try and find your way to Badagry, finish at 5pm, get back home around 10pm.

“That person may have been okay if he or she was living in quarters right in his or her place of employment, but because he or she is exposed to this kind of stressors, some underlying predisposition to mental disorder now suffices. So, there are a lot of issues to mental health in our environment.”

Reacting to Vanguard’s upcoming mental health summit, themed: “Mobilizing for Systemic Change and Better Mental Health Care in Nigeria,” Abayomi said the event was important to Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, even as he said it would offer opportunity to government to discover new areas and things that could be done to improve mental healthcare in the country.

“There are things that I would discover at this summit that would help me in my own orientation of what needs to be done in Lagos state. That is the priority for this government. We are doing a lot, that’s because so much has been neglected.”

He expressed hope that the summit would come up with resolutions that cannot only help to identify the triggers in the environment but help government at all levels to know what to do in the efforts to check the rising trend of mental disorders.

“The summit should be able to define what is triggering these issues, what does the government need to do, what does the private sector need to do, what does the academia need to do, and then, you also need to speak to the public that there are different types of mental disorders.

“When you do recognise that you are susceptible to any of them, and if you are, these are some of the support structures that are currently available.

“We obviously want to promote more private sector involvement. We want to promote the government playing its role not just in terms of treating mental illness but also removing trigger factors by addressing some low hanging fruits,” he stated. even as he charged Vanguard to ensure that the programme impacts on the public.

Earlier, the Editor of Vanguard, Mr. Eze Anaba, intimated the commissioner that Vanguard was organising the mental health summit as its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, as well as inviting the Lagos State Ministry of Health as a partner in the forthcoming programme.

Anaba who noted that many Nigerians are dying in silence due to issues relating to mental disorders, explained that, Vanguard decided to hold the summit following the increasing cases of mental disorders as well as the rise in suicide cases across the country.

“We did a little bit of survey and we discovered that bread and butter issues are taking their toll on Nigerians, and cases of depression, increasing suicide and mental health issues and all of that.

“So we thought about what to do rather than celebrity events, like Vanguard personality of the year, but what to do to help people. People are dying on silence.

“We take it as part of our CSR to organise the event and invite eminent and knowledgeable people like you to come to talk about it, and so we can use our strength, which is information, to pass the message on to people because there’s no denying the fact right now, that this country is challenged when we’re talking about economic issues, insecurity and all sorts.

“We plead with you to be part of it, to give it your official stamp because it is the first of its kind that I’m aware of for now. These are not regular day-to-day topics people talk about but we really want to talk about it because others are talking about the economy and other things,” Anaba stated.

Speaking, the Health Editor of Vanguard, Mr Sola Ogundipe, said the programme was designed to create awareness and bring about bring about behavioural change issues relating to mental disorders.

“The main objective of this programme is to let people know that even though they have this problem, there is always a solution and they don’t have to give up but speak up in the realisation that help is available.

“The message to the public is that even though you’re depressed and suicidal, you don’t have to live with that situation because help is available.”

Ogundipe further decried the stigma around issues relating to mental health due to the culture of silence the disorders. People don’t talk about it but it is there help. That is a major challenge.”

Vanguard News Nigeria