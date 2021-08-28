Police said in Abakaliki on Saturday that they have rescued a nine-month-old girl abandoned at Ebonyi Riverside in Ezzillo Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

This is contained in a statement issued by a police spokesman in the state, DSP Loveth Odah.

He stated that the child was sighted by a farmer on Friday and that the farmer immediately alerted the police.

“The farmer alerted police operatives at Ishielu Division before she was rescued and handed over to the gender unit of the state’s Police Command,’’ he said.

“Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Mr Aliyu Garba, directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government facility for custody and proper care,’’ he added.

Odah also stated that “Mr Garba assured the public that the police would continue to collaborate with all the relevant agencies and non-governmental bodies to fight against inhuman acts and other social vices.

Vanguard News Nigeria