By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

Eight men, who allegedly stole 360,029 litres of gas valued at N39,603,206.50k, were on Wednesday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

The defendants are Anthony Victor, 35; Afonja Oluwafemi, 34; Adedeji Shuaib, 44; Folarin Michael, 35; Moses Ayooluwa, 30; Samuel Ogunsola, 27; Oyedele Musibau, 37, and Odewole Taofeek, 39.

They are facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing levelled against them by the Police.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, were docked before Mrs A. A. Adetunji.

The prosecutor, ASP Francis Ibinosa, told the Court that the defendants and others still at large, conspired amongst themselves to commit the alleged offence.

He said that the incident took place sometime between January and July at Igando area of Lagos State.

Ibinosa said: “The defendants stole 360,29 litres of Gas LPG valued at N39,603,206.50k, property of Biswal Ltd company.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411 and 287 (5) (b), of the criminal law, of Lagos, State 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Consequently, Magistrate Adetunji granted them bail in the sum of N5 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till August 25 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria