By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

SEVEN women, weekend, reportedly drowned after a Siena car plunged into a stream between Oghara and Edoide -Agbarha -Otor communities, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident which occurred at about 5.30 pm on Saturday caused pandemonium in the area.

It was gathered that the deceased, were on their way from a ceremony when they met with an untimely death.

According to an eyewitness, “there were nine persons including the driver inside the vehicle. It was coming from Orogun direction and was headed towards Agbarha town.

“Along the line, the driver lost control and the car climbed the big culvert and plunged into the stream.

“Some residents and travellers trooped to the scene in an effort to rescue the victims. The driver and one other passenger who could swim were the only survivors.

“By the time the other victims could get help, they had already drowned. Their lifeless bodies were later recovered from the stream”.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr Bright Edafe said the driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene.

Vanguard News Nigeria