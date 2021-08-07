By Umar Yusuf

Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, ADSEMA, yesterday, disclosed that seven persons were killed by flood in the state this month while 74,713 others have been displaced.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Mohamed Sulaiman, who disclosed this in Yola, said 79 villages in 16 local government areas were affected by the disaster.

He said the most hit areas were Demsa, Yola South, Lamurde, Yola North and Girei Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “Between August 11, 2021 to date, about 74,713 people were affected in 79 communities in 16 local government areas across the state.”

“The worst-hit areas include Demsa LGA with a total of 8,332 affected persons in nine communities with one dead and Lamurde LGA with about 7,725 people affected in eight communities.

“Yola South, Girei and Yola North local government areas had about 7,551; 6,351 and 6,235 people affected respectively, while Maiha Local Government Area recorded two deaths.”

Vanguard News Nigeria