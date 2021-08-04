.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Wednesday, described former Governor James Ibori as a spring of unity and peace in the multi-ethnic Delta.

He said the towering figure of the former Governor James Ibori in the polity has made him a source of inspiration, a rallying point as well as for peace and unity in the State and beyond.

Macaulay in a statement to felicitate with Chief James Ibori on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary, said Chief James Ibori’s leadership quality has remained impactful in the State.

He said: “I celebrate you, my leader. Your towering figure is ennobling, you are a source of inspiration and a continuous rallying point”, adding that Ibori’s knack and commitment to the people was consummate which endeared him to the people.

Macaulay wished the former Governor many more fruitful years ahead and prayed to God Almighty to keep him in divine health as well as grant him the strength to continue to serve his people and humanity in general.