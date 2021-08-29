A fresh indication has emerged that over 40% of Nigerian men suffer from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

This was the submission of the Chief Executive Officer, Fekomi Herbals, Mr Adefemi Lawrence, during an interview with newsmen.

While speaking on the need to address the development in Nigeria, the herbal expert noted that several homes have been broken as a result of erectile dysfunction.

He noted that the situation is not just common to men but also to women.

“The necessitate the need for me to go into research and come with a lasting solution to end this.

“Based on the feedback that I get on a regular basis from users of my products, on a scale of 1-10, I give the effectiveness of my products 9.

“This product started production five years ago, not only focuses on men, but also takes care of women hormonal imbalance challenges as well as other sexually-related issues.

“We have products that deal with genital warts, herpes and skin tags. Also, hormonal imbalance and immune system. All the aforementioned are not gender-related.”

Fekomi herbal products are sold in Nigeria and other African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, “With more countries to join subsequently,” he said.

Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence, who described himself as a penis care expert, has an associate certificate in the treatment and management of erectile dysfunction at Empire Medical Training, Florida, USA.

He also has his first degree in Psychology at the University of Ado Ekiti and hails from Akure in Ondo state.

Vanguard News Nigeria