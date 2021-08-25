By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Indications have emerged that 25 aspirants are currently jostling for the governorship ticket of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the aspirants, Mr. Chile Igbawua who made this known, Tuesday in Gbajimba where a decamping ceremony was held for the former All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives candidate in the 2019 election, Mr. Conrad Utaan and over 6,000 of his supporters, said the door of the party was still open to more aspirants to join the race.

He explained that the number of the aspirants would be trimmed down eventually after the party had zeroed-in on the area that should produce the party’s candidate through zoning.

He said so far the aspirants had been going about their consultations without rancour and mudslinging unlike the case in the past when aspirants and their supporters were always locked in dirty supremacy fights.

He said, “so far so good we have no crisis; we are 25 governorship aspirants in the PDP, these are people who have come forward, but the door is not closed. This is democracy, so as many that desire to show their interest can come forward and it will provide ample opportunity for the party members to make their final choice among the aspirants.

“So far our campaigns have recorded reasonable level of success. If you look back at previous years when electioneering started by now you would have been hearing songs of insults and trading of words of abuses and things of that nature.

“But now we cautioned all supporters, including the youths and those that are composing songs for the aspirants that we will not tolerate songs that tend to insult other people. The songs should carry messages that should be beneficial to the state which is the ultimate objective for all of us.”

The former Chief Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission and former Chief of Staff and Special Adviser to two former Speakers of the House of Representatives also did not rule out the emergence of a consensus candidate among the aspirants.

“Yes we are discussing among ourselves and of course the party is also discussing. You know the general principles of politics in Benue state which includes zoning. It is fundamental and should be decided by the party and not the candidates. So I believe that by the time that is reasonably determined by the party, we may have some candidates pulling out of the race.”

