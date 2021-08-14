The Executive Director, Nasarawa State Aids Control Agency (NASACA), Dr Ruth Bello, says 22,000 persons infected with HIV/ AIDs in the state are not on drugs.



Bello disclosed this on Friday in Lafia when she led other management teams of the agency before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Health to present the agency’s 2021 budget performance.



She said that the agency had been up and doing in creating awareness to the public on the danger and prevention method of the virus to enable the citizens remain healthy.



“Presently 65,000 people are on HIV drugs, while 22,000 people infected with HIV are not on drugs in the state.



“We will continue to educate, create awareness and sensitise people of the state on the danger of HIV and its prevention in the interest of the health of the people and for the overall development of the state,” she said.



The executive secretary commended the committee for its support to the agency and called for its sustenance.



Bello advised residents of the state to always go for medical check up in order to know their health status.



She, however, identified lack of permanent staff, inadequate overhead, funding and office accommodation, among others, as some of the challenges affecting the operations of the agency.



Mr Usman Shafa, the Chairman of the committee, said they would continue to support the activities of NASACA in order to tackle HIV/AIDs in the state.



Shafa noted that supporting the activities of the agency would not only tackle the disease but would also improve on the health status of the people of the state.



“We will continue to support your activities in order to take the agency to greater heights and to improve on the health being off our people,” he said.



He called on the state government to urgently provide NASACA with permanent office accommodation.



The chairman commended the executive director and her management team for being up and doing in tackling HIV/AIDs in the state.

