By Dirisu Yakubu

A youth group affiliated to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to step aside for younger generation in the 2023 Presidential contest.

The group, under the aegis of PDP Action 2023, also noted that the current crisis rocking the party would soon give way to peace even as it described it as “a normal struggle in party politics.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Hon. Rufus Omeire the group said, “It is very shameful that since he (Atiku) lost the presidential election, he moved to Dubai, abandoning all members of PDP, all the stakeholders, and millions of ordinary Nigerians who voted for him and PDP in 2019.

“It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019.

“Now 2023 elections are once again at hand, he has returned and started politicking. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at, is politics.”

Describing itself as a group desirous of assisting the PDP to play its appropriate role as the main opposition platform in Nigeria, the group said it is of the opinion that PDP governors and stakeholders will soon resolve the crisis and PDP will emerge stronger.

“We think that time has come for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to step aside and allow others, preferably the younger generation, to step forward. He can be asked to take the position of the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees where he will play an advisory role to younger politicians, as an elder statesman,” the group said.

It also added that Atiku “is widely considered detached from the PDP anytime the party is in turbulence, but only gets active in party affairs when it’s about time for presidential nominations. Several groups and individuals in the PDP have accused him of abandoning them shortly after he lost the 2019 presidential election.

“Since he came back, he has re-emerged in the spotlight. He visited Governor Wike in Port Harcourt. Moved to Delta to see Gov. Okowa.

“He just attended the funeral of Gov. Okowa’s father and thereafter moved to Edo State to meet Gov. Obaseki, from there he visited Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. He keeps gallivanting about. He was one of the featured guests at the opulent display in Kano at the wedding of President Buhari’s son.

“However, as the PDP was embroiled in crises two weeks ago, one would have thought that as the last flag bearer of the party, he would stay engaged to find a solution.”