By Festus Ahon

AHEAD of the 2023 gubernatorial election, youth leaders from Urhobo and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities of Delta State, have agreed to push for a common front working with their counterparts from Ijaw, Isoko and Anioma ethnic nationalities towards deciding who becomes the next governor of the state.

At the meeting which was described as historic, the youths from both ethnic groups resolved to bury every form of bitterness.

The meeting, which was held when a coalition Urhobo youth groups, United Urhobo Youths Association/Middle-aged Leaders, UUYA/ML, visited the leadership of Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC,

UUYA/ML said the solidarity visit was aimed at seeking the support of Itsekiri youths to join hands with Urhobo for Delta Central to produce the Governor come 2023.

The coalition of Urhobo youth groups comprised the Youth Wing of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Urhobo Youth Council, UYC, Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, Urhobo National Youth Movement, UNYM, Urhobo Host Communities and Urhobo ex-agitators.

Taking turns to speak at the meeting, chairman of United Urhobo Youths Association/Middle-aged Leaders, UUYA/ML, Comrade Isaac Omemedia, stressed the need for unity among youths in the State ahead of the election.

According to Omemedia, Delta youths must be involved in deciding and producing who becomes the next governor of the state. Coordinator of the Urhobo group, Chief Vincent Oyibode, who also spoke, said the visit was part of their drive to cement the age-long relationship with their Itsekiri brothers and sisters and to seek for their support ahead of the election.

Oyibode said the rotational formula introduced by former Governor James Ibori for the governorship seat to rotate among the three senatorial districts should be strictly maintained, saying it was now the turn of Delta Central.

Oyibode reminded their hosts that every senatorial district in the state had benefitted from the zoning arrangement and had contributed to the enduring peace currently being experienced in the state.

