.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer and permutations for the presidential race continues to gather momentum, posters carrying pictures of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje have surface and flooded major roads in Kano State.

The posters carrying the inscription “Osinbajo-Ganduje Alliance (OGA), For Better Nigeria OGA Na Master”, were spotted in strategic locations across the state.

Such areas include Total by airport road roundabout, Ahamdu Bello way by Shekarau house, Murtala Muhammad way, Kano club roundabout and Independence way roundabout among others.

.

Leaders of the alliance support group, Messrs Oluleke Mose and Bello Adamu Mohammed said they endorsed the candidature of the duo for a united and better Nigeria.

They boasted of the pairing of the Vice President, Osinbajo as someone coming from the second-largest voting zone and Governor Ganduje from the largest voting zone could be a political masterstroke for votes in 2023.

The group said, “We believe that if power rotates to the South, Osinbajo is best placed to unite, heal and inspire our great nation.

“We also firmly believe that Ganduje’s antecedents as Governor of Kano make him the perfect Northern vice presidential candidate to Osinbajo; one who will advance and protect the interests of a Northern Nigeria plagued by poverty and insecurity.

“Vice President Osinbajo and Governor Ganduje have both offered the most plausible solutions to ending the security crisis occasioned by the farmers-herders crisis across the country,” the group said.

It added that “pairing a sitting Vice President from the second-largest voting zone in Nigeria with a governor from the largest voting zone in the country could be a political masterstroke for votes in 2023.

“Kano in North West Nigeria is renowned for its politics and boasts of the largest voter turn-out figures in Nigeria. Lagos, Osinbajo’s political alma mater, has arguably become the hub of political influence and activity in the South of Nigeria,” the group however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria