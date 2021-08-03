….Urges politicians to allow first circle of rotation complete

….Advocates six-year single tenure for president

By Chris Ochayi

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Robert Usman Audu, has called on political gladiators to put the unity of Nigeria above se1fish interest to allow for completion of the first circle of rotation of presidency among the six-geo-political zones.



Chief Audu, noted that though the political arrangement was not reflected in the 1999 Constitution, and was never a political party initiative but a desire to guarantee access to power by partakers in the Nigerian enterprise that started formally in 1999.

Audu , who produced a rotation diagram for the six geo-political zones as a strategy or process of achieving Federal Character which was crafted into the Constitution to ensure a balanced Federation where the “mighty” and the “weak” co-exist during the still birth 2014 Constitutional Conference , said the rotation is panacea for peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

The former Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs in the Presidency however insisted that the North East zone should be allowed to take a shot at the presidency in 2023-2031 after which it will be turn of the south East zone from 2031 to 2039, respectively.

Chief Audu, who was also the former Secretary/Member, Presidential Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, made the remarks memorandum to the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, “I contributed to the debate on power rotation at the 2014 Conference where I submitted a paper on the subject. As at June, zs” 2010, I produced the rotation diagram for the six geo-political zones as a strategy or process of achieving Federal Character which was crafted into the Constitution to ensure a balanced Federation where the “mighty” and the

“weak” co-exist.

“Rotation which was never a political party initiative but a desire to guarantee access to power by partakers in the Nigerian enterprise started formally in 1999 to bench-mark the response to the clamour of power shift from the North that dominated power from independence in October, 1960 to May 1999 of civil/military rulership combined.

“During this period the North as a block ruled with Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (6 years), Gen. Yakubu Gowan (9 years), Gen. Murtala Mohammed (6 months), Alh. Shehu Shagari (4 years, 4 months), Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (1 year, 8 months), Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (8 years), Gen. Sani Abacha (4 years) and Gen. Abdulsalasmi Abubakar (1 year) aggregating to thirty four and half years. During the same period, the south ruled with Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi (6 months), Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo (4 years) and Ernest Shonekan (4 months) totaling 4 years 10 months.

“Although the six geo-political zones (3 each in the North and the South) Gen. Abacha created,

were unknown to the 1999 Constitution, they have been accepted and have become convenient basis for sharing the “national cake” to a large extent.

“This new rotation started on zs” May, 1999 with Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo from the South of Nigeria (South-West) ruling for 8 years. Late Umaru Musa Yar’adua from the North of Nigeria (North-West) ruled for 3 years and died. In line with our constitutional arrangement, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President from the South of Nigeria (South-South) ruled for 5 years.

“Power was billed to rotate to the North of Nigeria in the spirit of South-North rotation but instead of North-East taking the turn (see rotation diagram) I produced in 2010) where Atiku Abubakar was main contender form North-East, power was allowed or doctored to revert to North-West and Gen. Muhammadu Buhari who is programmed to rule till 2023 is now holding the hand of rotation clock down in the North-West in a disjunction game.

“By the end of Buhari’s tenure in 2023, power rotation would have supposedly gone half way, leaving two geo-political zones North-East and North-Central outstanding in the North and South-East yet to take a turn in the South. Total period of rulership as at 2023 will stand at: South of Nigeria 13 years (Obasanjo 8 years and Jonathan 5 years) and North of Nigeria 11 years (Yar’adua North-West 3 years and Gen. Buhari North-West 8 years).

“ With this scenario, the North-Central that ruled Nigeria for 18 years out of the thirty four and half years of Northern rulership pre-1999 should yield to North-East to take the next turn and South-East will follow before North-Central comes last to complete the first circle of rotation. Political gladiators should put the unity of Nigeria above se1fish interest and accept rotation as a panacea for peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

“Allowing power to detour back to North-West after Dr. Jonathan South-South was a joint blunder or mistake we all made by omission or commission. Each of the other five Geo-Political Zones will suffer a delay of 8 years, the first being North-East, then South-East, North-Central, South-West and South-South.

“The principle of mutual exclusivity should be respected as all zones answer their father’s names and repeating a slot in North-West for whatever reason should not deny any other zone in the North or South their legitimate turn since all zones are mutually exclusive.

“Allowing North-West to truncate rotation and enjoying two slots within a circle of rotation should not be regarded as a Northern block gain as the three zones in the North as in the South are not joint and several but mutually exclusive. Rumour mills at work again and speculation is like that some conspirators want to bring former President Jonathan back to complete South-South

tenure which may further dislocate the flow in our rotation chart.

“The mistake commonly made in the South of Nigeria is to regard this giant North as one entity believing that North is North no matter which section of the North.

“Let it be known that Yar’ Adua (NW) and Buhari (NW) satisfy only one zone in the North of Nigeria and the other two zones {NE/NC} are not mutually inclusive in this regard! Nigeria should march forward with the rotation that was interrupted with reversal to North-West and North-East that is next in line should take the 2023 presidency.

All Political Parties interested in contesting the 2023 Presidential Election should source their candidates from North-East. Conspiracy to further truncate rotation is emerging again as the rumour mills bear it that APC may bring former President Jonathan to become President.

“In 2010, I warned against similar move to go back to North-West. Excerpts from the interview I granted in Guardian Newspaper of June 29, 2010 is a relevant flash-back as reflected in paragraphs 15-19. “

Chief Audu stressed further that, “ Zoning is a novel idea that we need to nurture and sustain. North-East Presidency in 2023 is therefore not a hidden “Northern agenda” as some claim but a necessary process to straighten and rescue rotation that has gone half way but regressed into reverse gear.

“Our elder statesman Bode George aptly underscored the importance of the issue when he said recently that “zoning is the pillar that holds the nation together and any attempt to dump it

may threaten the nation’s democracy”.

“In Switzerland, for example, the French, Italians and Germans who predominate that country rotate presidential power under a constitutional arrangement. Nigeria is on course and those whose ambitions run counter should renege and let rotation keep us together in one united Nigeria. Adherence to programmed rotation is the way forward and road map to peaceful coexistence. “