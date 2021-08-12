By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

The Deputy National Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Jones Onwuasoanya, on Thursday said the former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has started falsehood propaganda to shrink the agenda of the 2023 Nigeria Presidency of Igbo extraction.

Onwuasoanya said this to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the statement credited to Senator Adeseye, that the Igbo people have not invested much in the major political parties to be able to control the structures and actualise the position of the Presidency.

However, this statement has angered the Ohanaeze Deputy Youth Leader, who said Adeseye was on a mission given to him by some selfish political leaders to whittle down the Igbo agenda.

Onwuasoanya said in order to end political injustice and unfair treatment that it was politically right for Nigerians to allow the Igbo a chance to produce the President in 2023.

He said: “This is one falsehood that is both cheap and debasing to the personality of Chief Adeseye, even though we understand that he is on a ‘job’ to advance the selfish agenda of some group of politicians.

“They believe that is the only way they can thrash the ‘Nigerian Charter of Equity’, which squarely places the right to the presidency on the doorsteps of Ndigbo of South-East.

“Let me quickly make it clear that Ndigbo of the Southeast have more than 1,000,000 eminently qualified, financially capable and politically equipped to vie for and win the Nigerian presidency, at the next election.

“The only thing that will rob us of this chance is political injustice.

“Igbo politicians are at the helm of the two major political parties in Nigeria, and except the injustice being currently rehearsed by Adeseye and his sponsors is allowed to succeed, Ndigbo should be able to comfortably determine the shape and outlook of the structures of not just the two major political parties, but that of any political party in Nigeria.

“Therefore, even if there is no Igbo of the Southeast with the capacity and political spread to influence political party structures and leadership, it behoves on leaders like Adeseye, who by his natural age and political experiences, qualifies eminently as an elder statesman, to be at the forefront of the campaign for all Nigerians to unite behind Igbo presidential candidates across all the registered political parties, especially given that he had conceded that Ndigbo are ‘so endowed’,” Ohanaeze said.

Vanguard News Nigeria