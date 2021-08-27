Member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has advocated good governance and media liberty as precursors for free, fare and credible 2023 general elections.

Osanebi made the call today in Lagos at a symposium organised by the Centre for Advancement of Civil Liberties and Development, also known as Centre for Liberty (CFL), at the Dover Hotel, Ikeja.

Osanebi who was represented by by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Comr. Agbanashi Ralph Obinne maintained that the implications of good governance , free media especially at electioneering period, can not be over emphasized.

” Knowledge is power. In print, online, or on TV or radio: without a free exchange of information, people can’t be fully aware of what’s going on around them and so can’t meaningfully participate in the society or understand current trends and political conversions.” Osanebi added.

The lawmaker noted that Nigerians were empowered by the 1999 constitution and other international laws for freedom of expression.

” The Nigerian constitution in section 22 had already empowered instruments of mass media to enhance the dissemination of information to enlighten the people.” This links the media to the establishment of good governance”. Osanebi said.

He called on Nigerians to do all within the law to protect the hard earn democracy of the country.

“The Nigerian people must therefore rise to the occasion and do all within the context of law to engage the government, citizens and ultimately make choices in 2023 that would enhance the consolidation of our hard earned democracy”

” Because only a free media can give a free, fair and credible 2023 election”. Osanebi underlined.

Other speakers at the symposium were human rights activists and senior lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro, member Nigeria House of Representatives; Kate Henshaw, Actor & Social Change Advocate, activists, journalists and others.