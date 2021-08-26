Ahead of 2023 general elections, human rights activists and senior lawyer, Femi Falana with the people’s lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi and other prominent Nigerians have been scheduled to discuss press freedom, especially social media, for free, fair and credible elections.

The event which is organised by The Centre for Advancement of Civil Liberties and Development, also known as Centre for Liberty (CFL), is aimed at strenghening the liberty of the press in the face of daunting challenges.

Moreso, according to Comr. Deji Adeyanju, the conference will advance the right to freedom of expression to online journalists and generality of the Nigerians populace, especially youths whose major source of information cum expression is the social media.

It has become pertinent that the internet spaces and online platforms are safe and free of institutional limitations and intimidations, most especially now that the 2023 general elections are fast approaching.

It will enlighten Nigerians and media at all levels of the liberty it deserves, because a censor on media is invariably, censor on democracy and its values.

The event will hold at the Dovers Hotels, Lagos on Thursday, 26th of August, 2021 by 10 am.