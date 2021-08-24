By Dirisu Yakubu

Sokoto state governor and chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal has said Nigeria needs as President a leader with a broad view and inquisitive mind as the nation inches gradually to the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal who stated this in Lagos at the 63rd birthday anniversary of legal luminary, Richard Akinola, Tambuwal also noted that the country needs a man capable of harnessing the potentials of Nigerians for the good of the land.

Speaking on “Security Challenges in Nigeria and Its Implication for Sustainable Development”, Tambuwal maintained that it would take a leader with competence to fix the rot bedeviling the Nigerian state.

To curtail the insecurity challenges in the land, Tambuwal stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and surveillance “so that law enforcement agents can be proactive and reasonably predict potential crime with near perfect accuracy rather than being reactive.”

The scourge of insecurity, he noted, calls for a new approach premised on credible intelligence gathering.

He said: “Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile, one that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of this country; a leader with a broad world view and not a parochial and provincial politician.

“We need an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.

“Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times, who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems.

“Yes, Nigeria needs a bridge builder, a compassionate leader, sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy; a leader whose words count and can be counted on and a leader with courage.”

He further added that to make progress as a nation, Nigerians must elect “an accountable leader who can be trusted to face the challenges of nationhood squarely without sentiments or pandering to interests that are inconsistent with national goals.”

The nation, he argued requires a leadership that is nationalistic and not tribalistic, a leadership that promotes national unity not disunity.

He continued: “A leader required by Nigeria is one that will regard Nigeria as his constituency, not his state, tribe, religion or region, a leadership that inspires the nation to achieve greatness.

“A leadership that galvanizes, mobilizes and directs Nigerians on the path to sustainable peace, progress and development”, he said.

Such a leader, Tambuwal maintained, will not regard any part of the country as conquered people.

According to him, “A leader with these qualities will reach out to all and sundry and ensure that insecurity ravaging the country is put to flight.

“There is no short cut or magic wand to curtail insecurity other than the deployment of relevant tools of good governance, proper technology, necessary military and police equipment, a well trained and properly remunerated manpower, and lowering of tensions in the country through enthronement of a government that serves all, instead of a section and group.

“Finding such a leader is a task for all and I challenge you all today to find and support such a leader in 2023 so that Nigeria can begin the long walk back to peace, security and prosperity for all her citizens.”

Vanguard News Nigeria