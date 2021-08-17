Former Presidential spokesperson, Dr Doyin Okupe has reiterated the need for the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) to field a Southern Candidate for the next Presidential Election in Nigeria.

He revealed this through a Press Release for and on behalf of the PDP Southern Presidency Advocacy, according to him it is needful for major stakeholders in the party to sort out the various issues in the party.

He also stated that the Party must use the upcoming rescheduled National Congress of the Party as a platform to put to rest these various issues

Also, he revealed that the PDP Southern Presidency Advocacy Group enjoins the party leadership to do Eve within its powers to zone the Presidency to the South

According to him, the argument for the proponents of a northern Presidential for the PDP in 2023 is not unassailable, he also stated that for the sake of fairness and equity, it’s important that the Party Supports a Southerner come 2023.

