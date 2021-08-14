.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Ijaw traditional rulers under the auspices of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, Friday, said it has advised Ijaw politicians who are aspiring to be Governor of the State in 2023 not to work against the system.

Chairman of the Forum Chairman, HRM Elder Capt. Joseph Timiyan, Torububo I, Ebenana-Owei of Ogulagha Kingdom who stated this when leaders and members of Delta Central 2023 lobby group led by Chief Ighoyota Amori paid consultation visits to the monarchs, said Delta seems to be more peaceful than other states in the South-South because of a foundation that has been laid.

He said; “we also know that politicians at times, tends to go against the tide. Its not peculiar to one ethnic group or senatorial district and when they do because there is something that is already entrenched, it does not end well.

“We are Royal fathers, our duty is to receive all aspirants and pressure groups. We will continue to pray night and day that the campaign or lobby should be carried out without rancour but with a high sense of decorum.

“Even the Delta Ijaw that is going around, we usually advised them not to do it with rancour, only to preach the gospel that the Ijaws want it to this time around. And that when they get there and the system agrees that they can’t be, it means the system wants it that way. They should not work against the system.

“We are very very impressed with the way DC-23 is going about its lobby and conducted itself, it has equally encouraged others. I am sure that some other groups are watching what you are doing.

“It is the best way to go so that at the end of the day, it will still be one big family and umbrella that will house whoever that with be governor. Our prayer in both night and day is for a governor that will see the entire state as one constituency to emerge.

“A governor that will be accessible to Deltans and intellectually sound to be able to carry all Deltans along because God knew that we are of different languages but he brought us together and we will continue to consolidate on it.

“We urged you (Chief Ighoyota Amori), Chief James Onanefe Ibori, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator James Manager and other leaders to meet and come up with a unanimous decision to avoid unnecessary spending of money by aspirants.

HRM Pere Kalanama VIII, Pere of the Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, who is also the 2nd Vice Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and other Ijaw Traditional Rulers who also spoke in the same vein, noted that despite the fact that they are not politicians they know that Ijaws and the Urhobos are one in politics and otherwise.

They urged members of the PDP in the state to work hard to ensure that the senatorial district arrangement stands.

Earlier, National Chairman of Delta Central 2023, DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori in his remarks, explained that DC-23 is a lobby group made up of card-carrying members of the PDP in Delta Central Senatorial District with the aim to lobby for the governorship seat to rotate to the Central come 2023.

Amori said; “the DC-23 is not different from G-3 of Delta South Senatorial District that was formed to drive the process of election of the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Anioma Agenda that was formed in 2014 to propel the process of election of the current governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Those who want to contest against aspirants of Delta Central Senatorial District have their argument for the governorship seat likewise us but we can’t talk of zoning on ethnic lines because the state is made up of various ethnic groups like Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ika, Ndokwa, Oshimili, Aniocha and few others, hence the appeal for us to maintain the zoning arrangement on senatorial districts line.

“We want to establish a sustainable system where when it gets to the turn of your senatorial district, no one from other senatorial districts will contest against the benefitting district. So the argument that Urhobo or other ethnic groups contested during the turn of other senatorial districts will no longer be there”.

He appealed to the monarchs to support DC-23 push for zoning arrangements on senatorial districts to enable the PDP rule beyond 2023.

He pointed out that; “the DC-23 is not lobbying or campaigning for any aspirant for now but our concern is to ensure that the governorship seat moves to Delta Central Senatorial District in 2023”.

Other Ijaw traditional rulers present were HRM Johnbul Polokowei-Onogolor I, Pere of Ogbolubiri-Mein Kingdom, HRM Jackson Foubiriowei Angalabiri Egbain II, Ebenana-Owei of Kumbowei Kingdom, HRM Bosu Ayamabolou I, the Ebenana-Owei of Iduwini Kingdom, and HRM Shadrack Erebulu Aduo III, Pere of Kabowei Kingdom.

Top among leaders and members of DC-23 that went for the visit include Chief Ighoyota Amori, Dr Chris Oharisi, National Secretary, Olorogun Barr Arthur Akpowowo, National Publicity Secretary, Hon (Chief) Sunday Apah, Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Godwin Atose, National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Festus Pemu, Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Deacon Raymond Edijala, Assistant National Treasurer, Hon. Elohor Urhobe, Assistant National Women Leader, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor, Assistant National Welfare Officer and Barr. Abraham Whiskey, National Provost.

Others are Chief Ejaife Odebala, Former House of Assembly member, Olorogun Bernard Edewor, Deputy Chairman of BoT, Chief Mrs Philomena Oyearone, Chief Andy Osawota, Chief Eunice Okoh, Mr Benjamin Ogbimi, Engr. Eric Osiobe, Mr. Emmanuel Francis Ishaka, Hon. Onoriode Ishegbe, Rt. Hon. Kenneth Fovie, Mr. Anthony Omonigho, Chief Efeturi, Juweto, Mr. Godfrey Etabuko, Lucky Esokpor, Chief John Ugborhioba, Chief Gabriel Akpojemu, Chief Matthew Emegbo, Chief Pius Tuphe, Mr. David Ejukonemu, Chief Victor Otuburu, Chief Collins Eboh, Prince Robinson Samuel, Chief Lucky Emojeya, Chief Abraham Ojighoro, Kennedy Atevure, Chief Solomon Oturu, Hon. Ejiro Wilson-Eghrudje, Deacon Godwin Oke, Chief Alice Jegede, Thomas Edafevwiroro, Representatives of Olorogun Kenneth Okpara, Representatives of Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, and a host of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria