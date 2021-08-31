.

..As Arewa community declares support too

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Nelson Alu

Traditional rulers in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, led by Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, yesterday, endorsed Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as “Jandor” for governor of Lagos State in 2023.

The monarchs of the area, which is dubbed: “Tinubu’s Own Country,” expressed their support at the Onigando’s Palace when Adediran led a delegation of the group on a courtesy call where other monarchs in the area were in attendance. They include Onipaja of Ipaja, Oba Kolawole Egundipe, Onishasha, Oba Babatunde Ogunronbi Akimowo, Onijegun, Oba Olomitutu, Elegbeda, Oba Orelope and Onikotun, Oba Gbadabiu Asiwaju, amongst others.

Gbadamosi, who called for prayers for the success of the ambition, urged all the kings and High Chief ‘Baales” to support Jandor.

The monarch, noting that the “Aworis” has been lagging behind in every sphere in the state, urged the people to support Jandor.

He expressed joy that Jandor was the first to visit the traditional rulers in the area, adding that ‘it’s sign that he’s serious about the governorship ambition.”

According to Gbadamosi, “Awori is lagging behind in everything in the state. Jandor is the first person to come here. I know for a fact that more people will still come because when former governor Babatunde Fashola was contesting, he came here. There were 18 in number during his time. The 19th didn’t show up after we have mobilized the people to receive him. By the Grace of God, Jandor will be governor come 2023 according to earlier prayers said by Oba Meiran who is a traditionalist, pastor and an Imam, he will succeed.”

Gbadamosi, however, pleaded with Jandor to be fair to the traditional rulers in the state after being sworn-in

In his address, Jandor said: “We want to take back what rightly belongs to us. We are asking and knocking that for the first time, let the governorship be given to the real indigene.

“Lagos4Lagos wants to restore what rightly belongs to us. Awori has 17 out of the 20 local governments in Lagos state. The process for the governorship started six years ago. We started this journey 6 years ago and has traversed all the local governments in the state. Our people in Epe and Ikorodu are with us. The traditional rulers have given their words to support our political aspiration. “Lagos4Lagos is broad-based. By 2023, all the people in Lagos will support whichever party that is putting Lagos indigene on the ballot.

“We are not talking about PDP or APC or APGA. That will not matter anymore. It’s the party that’s putting the indigene on the ballot that will get our support. We have the numerical strength in the state. Lagos4Lagos is broad-based. “

“Kabiyesi, It will get to a time that they will call you to talk to me to drop my ambition, I won’t listen Kabiyesi. We don’t need deputy or senatorial seats anymore. What we need now is executive power to turn our fortune around and we’ll get it in 2023 by God’s grace,” he said.

Jandor, later met with a crowd of Arewa community in Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, where he also sensitised them on the need to get their Personal Voter Card, PVC, in order to elect the candidates of their choice, saying, “ënough is enough of godfatherism in Lagos politics.”

The Arewa community was led by Alhaji Nuhu AlHassan, Sarki of Ikotun.

Principal Coordinator of Lagos4Lagos, Bode Makinde, while introducing Jandor said the group is convinced that winning the governorship in 2023 is possible because it’s broad-based and its numerical strength across the 245 wards in the state.

He, however, said it was high time to take back Lagos from those who have been running the affairs since 1999 without commensurate benefits to the people, “despite the humongous amount it has received from FAAC and internally generated revenue.”

Vanguard News Nigeria