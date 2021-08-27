By Femi . A Stephen

Time, without any doubt, waits for no one. Even the Preacher, Solomon confirms it in the Holy Bible in the book of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.

The governorship contest in 2018 which generated unnecessary brouhaha and culminated in variegated political groups and deep-seated factions within the two dominant political parties in Ekiti state is gradually coming to an end. Another governorship election is just around the corner with less than one year left for the incumbent administration of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the razor sharp and shrewd politician.

While beaming the searchlight to scour for who succeeds JKF appears to be in full gear, particularly among the political gladiators and stakeholders in the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) seems to have been on a low-key in their political activities. They seem to be patiently expecting an anointed candidate who to emerge from the political sanctuary of the current governor, the political holy of holies.

A cursory look into Ekiti historical background and political configuration reveals a state that was created in 1999 and constitutionally sitting on a tripod of North, South and Central Senatorial Districts just like every other State in Nigeria. Demographic and empirical evidence have shown that Ekiti South has the largest Senatorial Districts covering 6 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 64 wards while Ekiti North and Central Senatorial Districts have 5 LGAs each with 58 and 55 wards respectively.

At the inception of the democratic dispensation, the State had an ebullient, charismatic and thorough bred governor with all the sterling qualities of an “Omoluabi”. He ran the affairs of the State from 1999 -2003. This gentle but quick-witted man, Gov. Adeniyi Adebayo emerged from Ekiti Central Senatorial District. In 2003, power changed hands and this paved the way for Gov. Ayodele Fayose, the self-acclaimed architect of modern Ekiti who is of the same Senatorial District as Gov. Adeniyi Adebayo. He was in the saddle of leadership from 2003 to 2006. In 2007, the pendulum of Ekiti leadership swung to the North Senatorial District with the emergence of Engr. Segun Oni, a man with gentlemanly behaviour who cleverly managed the governorship seat from 2007 to 2010.

In what could be described as a keen political contest followed by seeming endless pursuit of legal rectitude, power was transferred to an intelligent man of Northern extraction, Governor Kayode Fayemi, an astute politician. He controlled the affairs of the State from 2010 -2014. In what appeared to be rotational governorship between the North and the Central Senatorial Districts and calculated super-structural arrangement that makes power an exclusive birthright of few selected individuals, Gov. Ayodele Fayose had a second coming and completed his ‘unfinished agenda’ in 2018.

In 2017, ferocious agitations championed by some leaders in the South ensued with the primary objective that power must shift to the South Senatorial District come 2018. PDP fulfilled all righteousness by giving due preference to South Senatorial candidate(s) over others. Regrettably, the raging fire of the agitation that spread like wildfire within APC was effortlessly quenched by the appearance of Dr.Kayode Fayemi. He came, he saw and conquered thus became a governor for the second term. By the end of his administration in 2022, Ekiti North and Central Senatorial Districts would have had their shots at the governorship position for 24 years. Suffice to say each of the zones would have served for three terms of twelve years.

Permit me to use this opportunity to respond to a piece that was written by Hon. Oladapo Karounwi on the 1st of June, 2021. He entitled it: Ekiti 2022 Gubernatorial election: Historical records do not support zoning of gubernatorial seat as no such records exist. To quote him:“ Karounwi has not read, seen or has historical evidence of when gubernatorial candidates from the Ekiti South Senatorial District were not on the ballot since the commencement of Civilian administration in Ekiti State in 1999”.

As a well-grounded politician, one would have expected Karounwi to know that at no time in the present democratic dispensation were candidates from South Senatorial District given the unique opportunity to run as a candidate on the platform of progressive party since its gestation as Alliance for Democracy (AD) to All Progressive Congress (APC). The only unique opportunity that was ever given to South Senatorial Candidate was by the People’s Democratic Party in the 2018 gubernatorial elections.

To paraphrase the timely words of Bishop M.H Kukah: “no matter how brilliant or active the actor maybe, the theatre and director are of great importance if the audience are to have value for their money”. Karounwi should know by now that winning an election in the turbulent water of Nigerian politics is not majorly about personality. The platform and the political structure are as important as the candidate.

The support base and the capacity of the contestant to understand and respond to vagaries of politics and politicking cannot be overemphasized in securing electoral victory. In terms of viable platform, the Progressive party has never given preference to South Senatorial Candidate. This exposes the vacuity in Karounwi’s argument. I enjoin him to read more about President Muhammadu Buhari’s political trajectory for more lessons on the importance of platform.

Unarguably, Ekiti South has people with capacity, competency, exposure and the experience required to lead the State to an enviable position. The PDP has been lucky to have someone like Kayode Adaramodu as an aspirant. A successful banker with a comprehensive understanding of global economy and invaluable links that will create the much needed environment for wealth creation, peace and socio-economic opportunities. In the Spirit of fair-play and equity, I enjoin PDP stakeholders and others aspirants to throw their support behind this man and make him their candidate.

Without any claim to the possession of any prognostic skills, Gov. John Kayode Fayemi’s disposition to justice, fairplay and stern believe in equity and oneness suggest to me that he would give the South Senatorial District the opportunity to produce the Governorship Candidate in the coming election.

Few of the leaders from South Senatorial District with character, competency and towering credentials that can successfully build on the template and drive Ekiti socio-economic vehicle to a pedestal of excellence using the roadmap provided by JKF include; Prof Bolaji Aluko,a Professor of Chemical Engineering with capacity for strong policy. Dr Wole Oluyede, an Australian-based Medical Doctor with interest in Emergency Medicine, Rural and Remote Medicine. Sen. Gbenga Aluko, an entrepreneur, industrialist and politician with exemplary records. Hon. Engr Faparusi Bamidele, former member House of Representatives, businessman, a party man to the core with a comprehensive understanding of the political terrain. Others are; Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, Chief Oladiran Adesua, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, Hon.Femi Bamisile, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu and Hon.Muyiwa Olumilua.

It is clear that zoning is not entrenched in the party’s constitution but in the spirit of good conscience and fairness let all stakeholders crusade for support and give the mandate to the South Senatorial District to produce through an internal process the candidate that will lead Ekiti come 2022.

Femi .A Stephen writes from Abuja