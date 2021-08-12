.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, Thursday, said the State Government’s decision to place capital projects over recurrent expenditure in the 2022 budget proposal of N425 billion was indicative of the desire of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration to finish strong in 2023.

The chapel in a resolution reached the monthly congress of the chapel commended the state government for taking proactive steps in approaching 2022

The Chapel in a statement issued by its Chairman, Comrade Dominic Adewole and Secretary, Comrade Gospel Amaliamifeobu and 41 other members, said the appraisal became necessary at a time when most governors pre-occupied themselves with the politics of 2023.

They said the consistent high regard the Governor have for traditional institution culminated in the relative peace and development the state has experienced since 2015.

The Chapel in the statement said, “Delta state government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is very much concerned about the development of the state. His style of blocking all areas of wastages and financial leakages has largely boosted his ‘SMART agenda’, which metamorphosized into a ‘Stronger Delta’ vision.

“The Governor’s welfare for citizens was demonstrated with the building and inauguration of the state of the art Secretariat for royal fathers in the state”.

They however called on the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to expedite action in the completion of the State NUJ Secretariat.