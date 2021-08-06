Osinbajo

The second edition of ‘Osinbajo Day’- a day set aside by the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) to celebrate Nigeria’s Vice President; Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will hold this Sunday, August 8, 2021.

National Convener of the organization, Mr. Foluso Ojo (FOSH) through a statement in Abuja, disclosed that the event is targeted at celebrating the unique leadership qualities of Prof. Osinbajo.

“We have identified in the Vice President a leader of unimpeachable character; someone who can continue on the good works already started by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We do not want Nigerians to gamble with this very important decision to pay attention to only politicians, when as stakeholders, we as the youths of this country, can also identify a man with required competence, character and passion to move the nation forward.

“At different occasions, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated that he possesses the unique competence, fairness, accommodation, tolerance and respect for the rule of law to carry everyone along as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian future. So, we do not need him or anyone to tell us that Prof Osinbajo is a pathway to the Nigeria’s future from 2023.”

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Osinbajo, the future beckons.’ The group said the theme was an appeal to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who after working diligently with the President to jointly implement policies and programmes for a period running to eight years; to accept an appeal to consolidate on the good initiatives of the administration for enhanced values, unity and development of Nigeria.

“At this second edition, we are joining countless compatriots, to celebrate the unique potentials of this ebullient and cerebral leader; loyal vice president, pastor, legal icon, faithful husband and responsible dad – Professor Yemi Osinbajo to inform him that ‘The future beckons!’

The fun-filled event will hold online and offline in Abuja and states across the federation and in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, according to the convener who appeals to the numerous lovers of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join celebrating the reputable leader on August 8.