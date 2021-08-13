The 2nd Stage of the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship has started iwith lot of excitements and Performances.

The events holding in Lagos is aimed at rewarding, promoting and utilising the human creative and imaginative potentials of the Nigeria youths, and also uniting the relationship between China and Nigeria.

5 year old Christopher Oyelu of Iron Lady Shaolin KungFu Academy trills everyone with Shaolin combined with animals routine style of performance.

The Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Chief Dr. Eric Ni, said he is satisfied with the skills exhibited by the contestants both in the junior and the senior category.

He expressed optimism that all contestants stand the chance of representing the country in future international events and win medals and trophies with their wonderful Performances.

The winner of the senior category will go home with 1million Naira, second position will cash-in 700 thousand Naira, while 500 thousand Naira for the third position.

Also the junior category winner will get 700 thousand Naira, the second position will get 500 thousand Naira, while 300 thousand Naira for the third position.

Viewers and audiences will also be winners, as the competition will be broadcasted on national television and radio and as well, streamed online across all social media platforms.

Viewers stand the chance of voting for their favorite contestants on:

www.huaxingwushu.sgelbuilding.com. and also win lots of exciting prizes and lucky draws will be conducted for viewers and participants who take part in voting.

The Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship is an initiative of the

Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistance of all Chinese Communities and individuals.