…As Adamu fixes day for policy meeting to kick-start admission process

By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, will announce cut-off points for admission into tertiary institutions for 2021/2021 session on August 31.

This is because the policy meeting where decisions and admission cut-off marks are not only taken but also decided has been fixed on that date.

The board’s weekly news bulletin released by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said already, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has approved Tuesday, August 31, 2021, for the 2021 policy meeting.

The policy meeting which is always being chaired by the Minister of Education, will have all heads of tertiary institutions as well as heads of regulatory agencies in the sector, and other critical stakeholders, such as chairmen of the committees on education at the lower and upper chambers of the National Assembly in attendance.

The bulletin read: “This meeting kick-starts the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions. It will discuss critical issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, and Direct Entry applications, in addition to setting the tone for the 2021/2022 admission exercise.

“The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and present application statistics, candidates’ performance as well as evaluate the 2020 admission exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Given the critical nature of the decisions to be taken at the meeting, it would be streamed live on the Board’s website, www.jamb.gov.ng, on its Facebook handle “@JAMBULLETIN” and other social media platforms.”

JAMB, however, warned tertiary institutions against going ahead with admission before the meeting is held.

“The Board makes it clear that it is an abuse of process for any institution to commence any admission exercise before this meeting as it is this forum that gives this authorisation,” it warned.

Vanguard News Nigeria