20 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers

By Tony Ubani, Temisan Amoye

Twenty players have arrived the Super Eagles training camp ahead of their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

The Super Eagles host Liberia in Lagos on Friday, September 3rd, then face a trip to the island nation of Cape Verde, where they tackle the Blue Sharks on Tuesday, September 7th.

Below are the players who have arrived the training camp.

ALSO READ: Qatar 2022: 11 Super Eagles in gym session, as 17 others to arrive imminently

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye



Defenders: Jamilu Collins, Shehu Abdullahi, Kenneth Omeruo, Adekunle Adeleke, Valentine Ozornwafor



Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke, Oghenekaro Etebor, Innocent Bonke, Kingsley Michael



Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Kalu, Henry Onyekuru, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and Genk talisman Paul Onuachu are expected in camp on Tuesday.

#SoarSuperEagles #team9jastrong

Vanguard News Nigeria