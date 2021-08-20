20 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers

By Tony Ubani, Temisan Amoye
Twenty players have arrived the Super Eagles training camp ahead of their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.
The Super Eagles host Liberia in Lagos on Friday, September 3rd, then face a trip to the island nation of Cape Verde, where they tackle the Blue Sharks on Tuesday, September 7th.
Below are the players who have arrived the training camp.
ALSO READ: Qatar 2022: 11 Super Eagles in gym session, as 17 others to arrive imminently
Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye
Defenders: Jamilu Collins, Shehu Abdullahi, Kenneth Omeruo, Adekunle Adeleke, Valentine Ozornwafor
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke, Oghenekaro Etebor, Innocent Bonke, Kingsley Michael
Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Kalu, Henry Onyekuru, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon
Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and Genk talisman Paul Onuachu are expected in camp on Tuesday.
#SoarSuperEagles #team9jastrong