By Vincent Ujumadu

TWO persons were feared dead, while several others were injured in a fuel tanker accident at the International Building Materials Market, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State Sunday night.

No fewer than 14 buses and other property worth millions of naira were also burnt in the fire incident.

An eye witness said the acccident happened when an articulated lorry rammed into a stationary tanker laden with fuel and both caught fire.

“Several luxury buses parked around the area immediately went up in flames. Shops and buildings within the vicinity also caught fire and so much damage had been done before the arrival of the men of the state fire service,” the eye witness said.

The state Chief Fire Officer, Mr Martin Agbili, confirmed that two people lost their lives, while 14 buses and other property, including houses, were burnt.

He said the fire could have escalated to other parts of the heavily built-up area if not for the prompt arrival of firemen and assistance from other fire stations, including the one inside the market.

The Anambra State police command has already cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the fire to loot people’s property in the area.

