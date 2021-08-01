The second stage of the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship has been full of amazing demonstrations and Performances.

The next stage of the competition will be broadcast on national television, radio and also stream online and across all social media platforms.

The competition, will give viewers the chance of winning cash prizes and recharged cards whenever they vote for their favourite contestants.

Speaking at the event, the vice chairman of the Chinese community in Lagos, Anthony TAO, who expressed his satisfaction at the competition said: “We, the Chinese community in Lagos, with the support of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, decided to assist Nigeria youths to be more competitive. Nigeria is our second home, so since we live and work in Nigeria, we are giving back to the community that made us, as well as building the good relationship between China and Nigeria.

“Wushu Kungfu is now a sporting event in Nigeria and around the world, so we intend to make this competition a year one, so as to allow the Nigeria youths the opportunity to compete Internationally.”

The Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship is an initiative of the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistant of all Chinese Communities and individuals.