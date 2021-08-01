…Say Dein of Agbor, Olu of Warri only 2 1st-class monarchs in Delta

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE furore among monarchs in Delta State over the first-class king escalated, yesterday, with the people of Agbor Kingdom challenging the Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, for allegedly scandalising the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, HM Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu I.

The residents in a statement by Basil Okoh, restated that the Dein of Agbor and Olu of Warri were the only two first-class monarchs in the state, saying records were available in national archives.

Traditional rulers in the state led by Efeizomor, had in reaction to the claim by the Dein of Agbor when he visited the Olu of Warri-designate, Tsola Emiko, lambasted him for his utterance.

But, Agbor stakeholders, who singled out the Owa King, said: “The attention of the people of Agbor has been drawn to a public statement speaking for the Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State.

“The Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State does not have an Executive Council at the moment. No one should, therefore, purport to speak for a body that is presently headless.

“The tenure of the Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor, as Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State has long elapsed and can, therefore, no longer act or speak for the body.

“The communique by persons claiming to speak for the council is, therefore, invalid, out of order, null, void and of no value or effect whatsoever. It should be discounted and ignored by everyone.

“The Obi of Owa, Dr Efeizomor, has ceased to be Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State and is presently in breach of the laws setting up the body.

“That Agbor Kingdom is not a creation of the laws of Delta State and our king cannot be named by it. The statement by the Obi of Owa and his collaborators insults and denigrates our revered king by referring to him as the Obi of Agbor ‘as properly and legally known.’

Delta monarchs in their response by Dr Efeizomor 11, 1st Vice-Chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Major-General Felix Mujakpueruo (retd), Orhue 1, the 2nd Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mein, S.P. L Kalanama VIII, said: “Our attention has been consistently drawn by the public to the rather unfortunate publication made by the ‘Dein of Agbor’, properly and legally known as the ‘Obi of Agbor’, referring to himself and the Olu of Warri as the only first-class kings in Delta State.

“The council had initially assumed that the Obi of Agbor was quoted out of context in the said publication and dismissed same with a wave of the hand, but after a careful and thorough investigation, it became clear that the publication is properly attributable to the Obi of Agbor.

“Given the above confirmation of the publication credited to the Obi of Agbor, the council will respond as follows: ‘By the express provision of Section 45(3A) of the Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law CAP T2, Delta State, upon which the Obi of Agbor is operating and functioning as a king, declares all traditional rulers of the state as co-equals.

“In view of the law cited in paragraph (A) above, there is no rating or special classification of traditional rulers in Delta State as falsely claimed by the Obi of Agbor.

“All traditional rulers in Delta State and, indeed, the general public are advised to ignore and disregard the said publication of the Obi of Agbor, as same is only targeted at self-aggrandisement to the irritation of the traditional institution in Delta state.”

