Stella Gabriel

Families of an 18-year-old girl, Stella Gabriel yesterday cried out over the whereabout of their daughter after sitting for an entrance examination at the Ondo State School of Health Technology, Akure, Ondo state two week ago.

Stella was declared missing by her family on the 18th August, 2021.

The whereabout of the young secondary school leaver had become a source of concern to the family members.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on behalf of the family, her guardian, Mr. Abass Babatunde Oladejo said that “Stella left home at Gods Own Estate, Araromi Phase II in Oba Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state for an entrance examination into School of Helath Technology on the 18th August but she never returned home since then.

“We confirmed that she wrote the examination as she was shortlisted for the interview but we have looked everywhere for her without any success.

“Stella is a good girl and there was no disagreement or challenge to warrant her running away from home.

” The incident was immediately reported at Ala Police station and findings revealed that the teenage girl sat for the examination, and was shortlisted for the interview.

” All efforts by the security operatives to unravel the mystery behind the whereabout of the 18-year-old girl yielded no result.

Oladejo therefore called on Ondo state residents and Nigerians to notify security authorities if they have relevant information on her whereabouts.

“I want to appeal to anybody with useful information about Stella Gabriel’s whereabout not to hesitate to notify security authorities or family members”

If you have any helpful information about her whereabouts, don’t hesitate to call Babatunde Oladejo on 07035647244 or report at the nearest Police Station.

