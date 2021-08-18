To underscore its value for customer satisfaction, Novarick Homes and Properties recently allocated portions of land with documents to 18 successful allottees of Nova Gardens.

The presentation which was first of its kind, gave the new landlords a rare glimpse into the friendly and peaceful suburb located at Ilara-Epe in Lagos.

Nova Gardens is a solar-powered estate designed as a haven of tranquility filled with features that offer a blend of relaxation, comfort and panoramic scenery. The highly sought-after estate will be home to modern workspaces, exquisite relaxation centers with expansive stunning views, beautifully furnished apartments and engaging landscapes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Noah Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes and Properties, said though the documentation process was not an easy feat, he however expressed happiness for the huge success achieved so far considering the delays and obstacles.

Mr. Ibrahim noted that the Nova Gardens is well positioned as an investment vehicle with very good access to roads linking the Lekki-Ajah and Ikorodu axis of Lagos State. The lush green environment around the estatealso makes it a choice location, for anyone looking to cut away from the clustered central business districts.

One of the new landlords who simply identified himself as Mr. Daniel, a software engineer, said “Lekki is just too expensive and Epe is not far at all. I love to put my money where it is safe so that I don’t squander it.”

Daniel stressed that Novarick has been so wonderful over the years especially in the area of communication and giving back to the society.

Another client, Mrs. Olubukola Ajibulu who is also a businesswoman said, “I don’t have any problem with the distance to Epe from the inner cities. Novarick’s manner of doing business has been very impressive, they provide timely updates on sales and processes which is the reason we are able to receive our documents today.”

Furthermore, Mr. Ibrahim added that the secret behind his firm’s success as a property broker is integrity, without which the meteoric rise in just three years would not have been possible. The company is driven by some core values – Trust, Innovation, Customer Satisfaction and Respect for People.

Novarick Homes and properties was established in 2018 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria. The company also a superior end-to-end service in collaboration with its clients to make land acquisition, property ownership and real estate investment seamless and affordable.