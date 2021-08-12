$150,000 up for grabs in Taiwan Excellence Sharing is Caring Campaign

Taiwan Excellence is set to reward creativity and ingenuity with $150,000 in the Sharing is Caring Campaign.

Executive Director, TAITRA, Mark Wu, explained that “Sharing is Caring, Taiwan Excellence” is the first global cross-year large-scale charity event with the theme “Social Concern.”

He stressed that “The goal is to recruit global citizens to come up with creative initiatives utilising Taiwan Excellence products and services, propose innovative solutions, and implement them in their home countries to specifically aid the local environment and society.

“This will further demonstrate how much importance Taiwanese enterprises and Taiwan Excellence attach to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, as well as showcasing their active attitude towards participation.”

He explained further that “an individual’s abilities may be limited, but by participating in this proposal activity, Taiwan Excellence will assist you in realising your dreams. Taiwan Excellence will select the three best proposals from all the global entries.

“Those making proposals will receive a bonus of USD 10,000 and an execution stipend of USD 150,000 per case, in order for good ideas to be fully implemented.

“People from all backgrounds are welcome to actively promote and share, and submit their proposals. Proposal registration runs from September 1st to October 31st,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria