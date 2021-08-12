By Bashir Bello

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ayuba N. Elkana said it has succeeded in rescuing not fewer than 12 victims including a tertiary institution Chief Security Officer, CSO kidnapped from the Yarkofoji village, Bakura, and Tsafe local government areas of the state respectively.

CP Elkana confirmed this to newsmen in the state on Wednesday night.

The Commissioner in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the victims were rescued following search and rescue strategies employed by the command.

According to him, “the Zamfara State Police Command received a report of abduction of 11 persons by some group of hoodlums suspected to be bandits at Yarkofoji village in Bakura LGA on 12th August 2021.

“In its ongoing search and rescue operations across the state, the command succeeded in rescuing 11 victims that were abducted on Thursday 12th August, 2021,” SP Shehu said.

He further said that “In a related development, the Command has Succeeded in the unconditional rescue of Chief Security Officer of the College of Health Technology, Tsafe. The report of his abduction was reported to the Police at the early hours of 18th August, 2021, when group of hoodlums went to his house at around 0040hrs and abducted him. The police search and rescue team swung into action by combing the sarrounding forest. Luckily enough, the victim was rescued safely.

“The search and rescue strategies employed by the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Ayuba N. Elkana led to the successful rescue of the abducted victims without any ransom paid by the relations of the victims. The Commissioner of Police congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom and urged them to always be conscious of their security and report any suspicious person to the Police or any nearest security outfit for prompt response. All the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical checks. Later debriefed by the Police and reunited with their families.

“The CP however assured the people of the state about the ongoing efforts of the Command to rescue other victims currently in captivity, so that lives and Properties can be adequately protected,” SP Shehu stated.