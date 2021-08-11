The Kaduna State Government says 11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps as security operations progress in the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “Reports from security agencies have informed the Kaduna State Government that 11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town of Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“According to the reports, ongoing security operations dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages being held there”.

According to him, careful checks revealed that the 11 hostages were a mix of those kidnapped from Dumbin Rauga in Zaria LGA and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

“It was reported that the families of those kidnapped at Dutsen Abba had collectively paid a ransom of N3 million, but the bandits reneged on the agreement to release the captives, insisting that two motorcycles must be included in the ransom deal.

“The escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families,” he said.

The commissioner also said that troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the rescue of two kidnapped victims around Kirti village of Jema’a LGA.

“They have also been reunited with their families,” the commissioner added.

He disclosed that the troops also rescued a woman in Ungwan Sarki Goza village, Mariri area of Lere LGA.

He said the woman was abducted by bandits who abandoned her on sighting the troops.

The commissioners said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction with the development, praising the military’s efforts and the degrading effect of the onslaught on bandits’ hideouts across the state.

He also commended the swift response of the troops to the rescue of kidnapped citizens in Jema’a and Lere LGAs.

“The governor sent his prayers and best wishes to all the former hostages as they rejoined their families,” Aruwan said.

Vanguard News Nigeria